Ticker Tape
Ticker Tape is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zawtx and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Ticker Tape is known for its moderate to high THC content, averaging around 20-25%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Ticker Tape features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Ticker Tape typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about Ticker Tapes effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ticker Tape, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
