Tiger Woods is a sativa-dominant hybrid named after the famous American golfer of the same name. This strain has been known to yield a lower-than-average THC percentage of between 10-15%. Coupled with Tiger Woods’ happy and slightly stimulating effects, this herb is ideal for beginners looking for a heady entry point. The buds are dense and small but can pack a punch. Some have experienced paranoia when smoking this flower in large doses.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
12
RKO
mbgtef
Gibby123
merrydeath
s2kier
Find Tiger Woods nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tiger Woods nearby.
Photos
Products with Tiger Woods
Hang tight. We're looking for Tiger Woods nearby.