Titan Express is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by the Maryland-based Grassroots, and made from a genetic cross of Citradelic Sunset RV06 x Modified Muffins # 10. This strain embodies the full aromatic landscape of a summer’s day—the lemon citrus of popsicles, the sharp pungence of burning tires, and the unique umami of garlic and pine trees. Titan Express hits hard and fast, with tingling, uplifting effects, and may help mitigate symptoms of fatigue. We are still learning about the plant characteristics of Titan Express. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Titan Express, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
