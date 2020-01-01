Tonics Web is a seed-only strain from THClones. This flower was bred by blending the ever-popular and CBD-rich Charlotte’s Web with Chocolate Tonic. Together they create a sweet and savory bouquet of coffee, pine, and citrus, delivering tingly physical effects that lead to couch lock. The mental state is creative, but stunted by the strain’s heavy relaxation. As with most indicas, Tonics Web is best utilized at night to harness the powerful sedation native to this strain.
