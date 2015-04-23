ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Charlotte's Web
Sativa

4.5 263 reviews

Charlotte's Web

Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

178 people reported 1217 effects
Relaxed 55%
Uplifted 42%
Happy 41%
Focused 34%
Creative 19%
Pain 41%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 35%
Depression 28%
Inflammation 20%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 3%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

Lineage

Strain
Charlotte's Web
First strain child
Spyder Mon
child
Second strain child
Tonics Web
child

Most popular in