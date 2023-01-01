Tony Rocky Horror
Tony Rocky Horror is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triple Purple Rhino and Bear Creek Kush. This strain tastes like a sweet and fruity treat with an aroma reminiscent of fruit cocktail. Growers say Tony Rocky Horror has thick, sticky buds with purple undertones.
