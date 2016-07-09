Purple Rhino combines White Rhino’s skunky aroma with the sweet piney flavors of The Purps. It is an indica-dominant hybrid that can weigh heavy on the body, relaxing muscles and cradling you to sleep. Many report increased hunger with this strain, making it a good choice for those suffering from a lack of an appetite. The sedating effects of Purple Rhino make it a powerful weapon when combatting chronic pain and insomnia.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
33
Find Purple Rhino nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Rhino nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Purple Rhino
Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Rhino nearby.