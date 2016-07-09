ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 33 reviews

Purple Rhino combines White Rhino’s skunky aroma with the sweet piney flavors of The Purps. It is an indica-dominant hybrid that can weigh heavy on the body, relaxing muscles and cradling you to sleep. Many report increased hunger with this strain, making it a good choice for those suffering from a lack of an appetite. The sedating effects of Purple Rhino make it a powerful weapon when combatting chronic pain and insomnia.

Effects

21 people reported 226 effects
Relaxed 85%
Happy 76%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 52%
Hungry 47%
Depression 47%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 42%
Pain 38%
Insomnia 33%
Dry mouth 28%
Dizzy 19%
Dry eyes 19%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%

Reviews

33

Lineage

First strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Second strain parent
White Rhino
parent
Strain
Purple Rhino
Strain child
Fat Purple
child

