Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Total Paralysis

Total Paralysis

Heavyweight Seeds created Total Paralysis by crossing the potent Moby Dick with their very own Budzilla. The result is a strain that may lock your body down into the couch while your mind is shot into outer space. Buds give off a delicious flavor profile of berries and spices followed by an earthy aftertaste, making it a tasty choice for dabs. Smoke responsibly, as Total Paralysis is sure to wow even the more experienced smokers.

Lineage

Strain parent
Moby Dick
parent
Strain
Total Paralysis

