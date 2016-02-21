ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Moby Dick
Sativa

4.3 603 reviews

Moby Dick

Cannabinoids

Moby Dick

Originating in Amsterdam and currently bred by Dinafem Seeds, Moby Dick is a high-THC cross between indica-dominant hybrid White Widow and sativa Haze; the former is known for its power while the latter for its cerebral stimulation, creating a plant that delivers a charged buzz. This strain is also favored for its short flowering period, mold resistance, and high yield, making it a favorite among growers. However, the plant does require more attention and care. The aroma is sweet citrus from its Haze genetics, which dominates the palate with vanilla and eucalyptus notes.

Effects

427 people reported 3163 effects
Euphoric 60%
Happy 54%
Uplifted 53%
Relaxed 48%
Creative 41%
Stress 31%
Depression 25%
Pain 18%
Anxiety 18%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 7%

Lineage

Haze
White Widow
Moby Dick
Total Paralysis
Most popular in