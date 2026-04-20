Tri-Berry #1 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tri-Berry #1.
Tri-Berry #1 strain effects
Tri-Berry #1 strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Tri-Berry #1 reviews
r........2
April 20, 2026
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Smells like a banana laffy taffy….so good but not to be confused with berry x3.