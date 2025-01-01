Trop Cherry Strawberry
Trop Cherry Strawberry effects are mostly energizing.
Trop Cherry Strawberry potency is higher THC than average.
Trop Cherry Strawberry is a slightly sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain descended from Trop Cherry and Strawberry Fritter. It is a very sweet-smelling strain, with notes of cherries, strawberries, lemons, and other fruits, with a light touch of dankness to finish. Consumers can expect to feel euphoric, calm, and serene when smoking Trop Cherry Strawberry. It is a visually striking strain that is completely covered in thin orange hairs with specks of deep purple interspersed throughout. It is a moderately potent strain at 18% THC, making it ideal for a variety of consumers.
