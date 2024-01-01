stock photo similar to Tropic Soda
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Tropic Soda

Tropic Soda is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Lime Soda and Double Dutch Soda. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tropic Soda is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Umami Seed Co, the average price of Tropic Soda typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tropic Soda’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropic Soda, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Tropic Soda

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Tropic Soda products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Tropic Soda near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight