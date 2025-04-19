Tropical Freezer
Tropical Freezer is a cannabis strain. Tropical Freezer comes from the top Colorado breeder, Cannarado, and is a cross of Puffy Payton x (Fried Ice Cream x Grandpa's Gunchest). Tropical Freezer's parent Puffy Payton is a cross of Gary Payton and Banana Puffy. Banana Puffy (Banana OG x Thin Mint) was made by Cannarado, and selected by Lazercat in Colorado for its live rosin production. Puffy Payton carries that funky banana terp as well as a slight cookie presence of the Gary. The other parent adds great hashability and flavor. Tropical Freezer has unreal bag appeal and trichome production. Leave one of the first reviews of it.
Tropical Freezer strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
