- Pine
- Herbal
- Peppery
Jinxproof Genetics’ True Love crosses Juicy Fruit and Norton. The flavor is fruity with pineapple and coconut notes that are followed by a diesel undertone. Buds are light green in color and accompanied by a thick layer of resin that makes for great concentrates.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
Find True Love nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry True Love nearby.
Similar strains
Lineage
Products with True Love
Hang tight. We're looking for True Love nearby.