Hybrid

5 1 reviews

True Love

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Pine
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 13 products tested with lab partners

True Love
  • Pine
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Jinxproof Genetics’ True Love crosses Juicy Fruit and Norton. The flavor is fruity with pineapple and coconut notes that are followed by a diesel undertone. Buds are light green in color and accompanied by a thick layer of resin that makes for great concentrates.

Similar strains

Lineage

Strain parent
Juicy Fruit
parent
Strain
True Love

