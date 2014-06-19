- Herbal
- Peppery
- Pine
Also known as Fruity Juice, this cannabis strain was developed by Sensi Seeds. Crossed with pure Afghani indica and pure Thai sativa, Juicy Fruit is a large-leafed, thick-stemmed plant with colors of green and purple. Once broken up, colors of lavender, orange, and amber-purple float throughout the trichome heads and into the stems. Flowering time is approximately 7-9 weeks, with a THC level measuring about 15-20%. Smells are described as ranging from tangy and sweet, sort of like fruit punch and lemons, to a blend of piña colada and plums. The effects begin with a dizzy, light-headed feeling and can last up to 3 hours.
