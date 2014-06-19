ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Juicy Fruit

aka Fruity Juice

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

CalmingEnergizing

Juicy Fruit
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Also known as Fruity Juice, this cannabis strain was developed by Sensi Seeds. Crossed with pure Afghani indica and pure Thai sativa, Juicy Fruit is a large-leafed, thick-stemmed plant with colors of green and purple. Once broken up, colors of lavender, orange, and amber-purple float throughout the trichome heads and into the stems. Flowering time is approximately 7-9 weeks, with a THC level measuring about 15-20%. Smells are described as ranging from tangy and sweet, sort of like fruit punch and lemons, to a blend of piña colada and plums. The effects begin with a dizzy, light-headed feeling and can last up to 3 hours. 

Effects

Show all

Happy 65%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 51%
Relaxed 44%
Creative 35%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 31%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 15%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

629

Lineage

First strain parent
Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Juicy Fruit
First strain child
Fruit Rollupz
child
Second strain child
Harmonia
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

