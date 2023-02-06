True Purple Berry effects are mostly calming.
True Purple Berry potency is higher THC than average.
True Purple Berry is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, euphoric, and happy. True Purple Berry has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, True Purple Berry, before let us know! Leave a review.
True Purple Berry strain effects
True Purple Berry strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
