HybridTHC 23%CBD

True Ryder OG

Released by Arcanna of Mendocino County, CA, True Ryder OG is a marijuana strain that combines a mix of Fire OG x (True Kush x Blue Dream) x Big Cherry (aka Sour Cookies). It has a gassed-out, peppery, pine, and fuel smell. True Ryder OG's effects lean indica hybrid making it a great evening smoke. Leave a review.

