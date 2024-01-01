stock photo similar to True Ryder OG
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
True Ryder OG
write a review
Released by Arcanna of Mendocino County, CA, True Ryder OG is a marijuana strain that combines a mix of Fire OG x (True Kush x Blue Dream) x Big Cherry (aka Sour Cookies). It has a gassed-out, peppery, pine, and fuel smell. True Ryder OG's effects lean indica hybrid making it a great evening smoke. Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to True Ryder OGOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop True Ryder OG products near you
Similar to True Ryder OG near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—