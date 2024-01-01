stock photo similar to Truntz
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Truntz

Truntz is proof that just when you think Runtz can’t get any better, it does. Truntz is a genetic cross of Runtz and Tropic Truffles that leans more sativa than its Strain of the Year parent. Truntz has a tropical tang of berries, mango and lavender with a sharp, earthen base. Its exhilarating, social-friendly effects makes the days feel brighter and food taste better; its buds grow sticky and kelly green with purple lowlights and creamsicle-colored hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Truntz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

