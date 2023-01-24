Turbo Lemon Cake
Turbo Lemon Cake is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Turbo Diesel with Harlequin. This strain produces uplifting, mood-boosting effects known to leave a smile on your face. Turbo Lemon Cake features a sour flavor profile with undertones of pine. Growers say this strain comes in dense nugs and have a thick layer of resinous trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Turbo Lemon Cake to relieve symptoms associated with depression and anxiety.
Buy strains with similar effects to Turbo Lemon Cake
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Turbo Lemon Cake products near you
Similar to Turbo Lemon Cake near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—