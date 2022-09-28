Turpee Slurpee
Turpee Slurpee effects are mostly energizing.
Turpee Slurpee potency is higher THC than average.
Turpee Slurpee is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, uplifted, and focused. Turpee Slurpee has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Turpee Slurpee, before let us know! Leave a review.
Turpee Slurpee sensations
