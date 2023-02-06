THC 20%CBD 0%Caryophyllene
Twisted Fruitcake effects are mostly energizing.
Twisted Fruitcake potency is higher THC than average.
Twisted Fruitcake is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, euphoric, and relaxed. Twisted Fruitcake has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Twisted Fruitcake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Twisted Fruitcake strain effects
