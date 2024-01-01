stock photo similar to Unkle Stak-47
Unkle Stak-47
Unkle Stak-47 is a hybrid weed strain bred by Extix made from a genetic cross of Strawberry Akeil x an unnamed Thai landrace. This strain exudes a strong fruit punch aroma with flavors of strawberry and cherry. Unkle Stak-47 provides consumers a versatile balance of both energy and relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Unkle Stak-47, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
