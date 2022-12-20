Valley OG
Valley OG effects are mostly energizing.
Valley OG potency is higher THC than average.
Valley OG is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, giggly, and focused. Valley OG has 24% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Valley OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Valley OG sensations
Valley OG helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
