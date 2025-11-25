.5 gram Pre-roll from Honey Dew The Smoke: Fairly smooth. Hits the tip of the tongue with an acidic, yet clean, taste. Likewise, clean release. The High: talk about a pick-me-up! Still felt considerable pain, but the fatigue feels relieved. Definitely a get-stuff-done. 1hr in: The last hour has flown by. Got some work done with some light chores.

