Vanilla Lime reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Vanilla Lime.
Vanilla Lime strain effects
Vanilla Lime strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Vanilla Lime reviews
c........m
November 25, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
.5 gram Pre-roll from Honey Dew The Smoke: Fairly smooth. Hits the tip of the tongue with an acidic, yet clean, taste. Likewise, clean release. The High: talk about a pick-me-up! Still felt considerable pain, but the fatigue feels relieved. Definitely a get-stuff-done. 1hr in: The last hour has flown by. Got some work done with some light chores.