ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Velvet Krush
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Velvet Krush
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Velvet Krush

Velvet Krush

A limited release by DJ Short Seeds, Velvet Krush is an indica-dominant hybrid that’s part of his Blue Line of seeds. Closely related to Blue Moonshine, Velvet Krush offers a sweet, floral, and berry musk that will remind you of berry candy. The strain creates terpene-rich buds and a unique flavor profile. The all-encompassing high is full-bodied without being too heavy, making a great strain if you’re looking to float away into a cozy dream state.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Velvet Krush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Velvet Krush nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Blue Moonshine
parent
Strain
Velvet Krush

Products with Velvet Krush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Velvet Krush nearby.