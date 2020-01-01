A limited release by DJ Short Seeds, Velvet Krush is an indica-dominant hybrid that’s part of his Blue Line of seeds. Closely related to Blue Moonshine, Velvet Krush offers a sweet, floral, and berry musk that will remind you of berry candy. The strain creates terpene-rich buds and a unique flavor profile. The all-encompassing high is full-bodied without being too heavy, making a great strain if you’re looking to float away into a cozy dream state.
