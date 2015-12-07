ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Blue Moonshine
Indica

4.1 94 reviews

Blue Moonshine

Blue Moonshine

A DJ Short creation, Blue Moonshine is a very potent blueberry indica strain that provides a nice body high. As a true indica, Blue Moonshine plants perform as expected, staying short to medium height and usually flowering by 8 weeks. While growing and after it’s harvested, these plants have a sharp and fruity smell that brings to mind fermentation (thus the name). The high will hit you like good homebrew.

70 people reported 587 effects
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 55%
Happy 50%
Sleepy 35%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 54%
Pain 42%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 30%
Insomnia 21%
Dry eyes 35%
Dry mouth 31%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 7%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

94

Fireslayer805
Member since 2012
love love love this strain. Its loving time when I whip this jar out. Look out wife!!!
Reported
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricUplifted
nutcase911
Member since 2010
Quoted from www.bakelife.com just cuz they say it best. "Blue Moonshine is a powerful Indica plant, that produces highs that are similar to the effect produced by hash. In fact for growers looking to make good hash this is a good plant to start with. The name of this strain was reportedly coined ...
Reported
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappy
tchapman04
Member since 2016
As a rule I tend to prefer sativa strains but Blue Moonshine really made me rethink my stance on indicas. As mentioned it's very potent and so it's easy to wind up couch locked but it relaxes your whole body to the point where even if you could move you wouldn't be any to. It really helped with my b...
Reported
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Snarkey
Member since 2014
This is the strain that I needed to help me sleep. I have chronic insomnia and anxiety. I have been on sleeping meds for a long time that didn't put me into deep sleep. Vaping one hit gave me just what I needed to sleep deeply, something I haven't had in a few years. Also, one hit was just enough ...
Reported
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Anonymous
Member since 2010
good balance, not so strong you get paranoid from it, and not so weak that you barely feel anything... it gave me a nice euphoric high and made me hungry, lasted about 3 hours fully, and no crash at the end... one of my favs! 9/10
Reported
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Blue Moonshine
First strain child
White Moonshine
child
Second strain child
Velvet Krush
child

