A DJ Short creation, Blue Moonshine is a very potent blueberry indica strain that provides a nice body high. As a true indica, Blue Moonshine plants perform as expected, staying short to medium height and usually flowering by 8 weeks. While growing and after it’s harvested, these plants have a sharp and fruity smell that brings to mind fermentation (thus the name). The high will hit you like good homebrew.
