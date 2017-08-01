ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Velvet Purps
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Velvet Purps
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 7 reviews

Velvet Purps

Velvet Purps

Velvet Purps by Sun Roots Farm is an indica-dominant hybrid steeped in JahGoo genetics. It’s created by crossing JahGoo with Magic Bus (itself a cross between T2 and JahGoo). This backcrossing of JahGoo genetics fortifies the relaxing, indica-dominant effects while preserving the emerald green foliage and purple accents the strain is known for. Velvet Purps produces trichome-laden buds that emit a berry and pine aroma that opens up on the palate. Enjoy this strain to don a peaceful, relaxing buzz that is perfectly suited for evening consumption.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

7

Show all

Avatar for brazybarla
Member since 2017
Definitely one of my new favorites! One of the best highs I've ever gotten 👍🏽
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyTingly
Avatar for chromatiq
Member since 2016
One of my new favorites. Beautiful looking flower and a super nice buzz.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Boston617Kevin
Member since 2020
Great floral taste and body buzz that hits instantly and has good hang time to it. High thc content I would assume also. The bud is more purple than green! I have PTSD and serious anxiety issues as well. This bud gives a calming feeling that works great for me. Theres nothing bad I can say about th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
write a review

Find Velvet Purps nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Velvet Purps nearby.

Products with Velvet Purps

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Velvet Purps nearby.

Most popular in