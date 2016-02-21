ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Native to the free-wheeling California beach city it’s named after, Venice OG is a powerful sativa-dominant strain with energetic effects that make it great for daytime use. Almost devoid of any sleepy effects, Venice will have you ready to work on projects, run errands or just hang out on the beach.

 

aliceinwonderland17
Member since 2016
I've never had a sativa that made me want to go on more adventures than this strain. Very uplifting, happy, and creative. It's about 25% thc so the high will definitely creep up. Good to smoke with friends!
CreativeEnergeticHappy
Zboy2112
Member since 2010
Picked up this stuff from NILE COLLECTIVE in Venice. had a great strong smell with loads of crystals!
GigglyHappyHungryTalkative
Anonymous
Member since 2010
Picked some up from Nile collective, and I must say, this is an amazing sativa. Never have I felt so focused from any strain. That is, until I tried this one. Definite day-time strain, but you can still go to sleep with it. I highly recommend this strain, especially good for work.
CreativeFocusedHappy
rizlo
Member since 2014
i start laughing whenever i smoked that strain..super potent og..
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Chi420
Member since 2012
Just picked this up and I have to say I'm pretty happy with it so far. The buds are a nice size, very leafy with a lot of purple and even some red. Strong sativa effects, definitely won't smoke this at night, but have to say I'm pretty stoked to smoke it and get some work done. Definitely worth tryi...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTingly
