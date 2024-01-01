HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Venus Gelato
Venus Gelato is a hybrid weed strain bred by Extix from a genetic cross of Ice Cream Cake Gelato x Lemon Tree. This is a decadent, godly strain, with a palate of creamy vanilla, and berry flavors, and one with a strong munchies effect. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Venus Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
