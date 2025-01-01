Violetti is a cannabis strain, bred by Umami Seed Co. Umami Seed Co genetics have won over 30 awards around the globe and has unparalleled flavor profiles, and high-performance varieties that enable cultivators to set themselves apart. Violetti is a cross of Chili Verde x Zwish. The full lineage is (Soma’s Lavender x Key Lime Pie) x (Animal Mints x (Z x Froyo x Biscotti). Violetti smells like a complex blend of tropical smoothie, mango kiwi bubblegum, lime, and velvety lavender. Violetti stretches 2X in flower, and is cold-resistant. Leave one of the first reviews on Leafly.