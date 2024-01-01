stock photo similar to Watermelon Puffy
Watermelon Puffy
write a review
Watermelon Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Watermelon Puffy is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Cocomero Gelatti. We are still learning about Watermelon Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Watermelon Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Watermelon PuffyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Watermelon Puffy products near you
Similar to Watermelon Puffy near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—