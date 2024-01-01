stock photo similar to Watermelon Puffy
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Watermelon Puffy

Watermelon Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Watermelon Puffy is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Cocomero Gelatti. We are still learning about Watermelon Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Watermelon Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Watermelon Puffy

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Watermelon Puffy products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Watermelon Puffy near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight