Bred by Exotic Genetix, Whipped Cherries is a cross of a female Cherry Cream Pie and a male Cookies and Cream F2. This strain brings in tart cherry flavors that are mellowed out by that Cookies and Cream smoothness. Buds grow dense and compact with lots of fan leaves that are perfect for making tasty concentrates.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
No reviews yet.
Find Whipped Cherries nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Whipped Cherries nearby.
Products with Whipped Cherries
Hang tight. We're looking for Whipped Cherries nearby.