White Cake
aka White Cake #43
White Cake potency is higher THC than average.
White Cake, also known as White Cake #43,, is a hybrid weed strain. White Cake has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, White Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy White Cake weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop White Cake products near you
Similar to White Cake near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—