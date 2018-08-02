ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Chocolate by Sin City Seeds is a sweet, sativa-dominant hybrid. This strain is a cross between Chocolope and White Moonshine. It offers a wide range of flavors, from melon rind and cherry to pronounced notes of herbs and spices. White Chocolate jumpstarts creativity whiling contributing a warm, stimulating buzz to the body. This plant’s manageable growth and exotic aromas make it a treat to cultivate and a pleasure to consume.  

Member since 2018
I definitely would recommend this strain for the consumer who is a wake n bake user. Grinding the buds are a treat as hints of coffee and choclate gently hit your nose. Two or three tokes and are instantly alert with the head high very energetic bud but not to the edge of being over done
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkative
Member since 2019
Picked up this strain from West Mitten top Shelf, in flower form. 17th clone grown. Very airy voluminous pale green fresh nugs with pale orange hairs. Very fun and fluffy traditional sativa grind. As previously mentioned by other reviewers, a go to wake and bake strain with a mixed headband feeling ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Chocolope
