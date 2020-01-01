A redevelopment of the Sensi Seeds cut of Jack Herer, White Label Seeds created this version by carefully selecting Jack Herer parent plants that met their standards. Most phenotypes embody a tall and lanky growth pattern typical of sativas, and the high comes with a euphoric buzz that may kick you into gear.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
No reviews yet.
Find White Label Jack Herer nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Label Jack Herer nearby.
Products with White Label Jack Herer
Hang tight. We're looking for White Label Jack Herer nearby.