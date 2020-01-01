ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Label Jack Herer
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of White Label Jack Herer
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

White Label Jack Herer

White Label Jack Herer

A redevelopment of the Sensi Seeds cut of Jack Herer, White Label Seeds created this version by carefully selecting Jack Herer parent plants that met their standards. Most phenotypes embody a tall and lanky growth pattern typical of sativas, and the high comes with a euphoric buzz that may kick you into gear. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find White Label Jack Herer nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Label Jack Herer nearby.

Products with White Label Jack Herer

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for White Label Jack Herer nearby.

Most popular in