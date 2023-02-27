White Linen is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, talkative, and uplifted. White Linen has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, White Linen, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
