White Master

Crossing two infamous strains—SoCal Master Kush and The White—OG Raskal Seeds created White Master, a balanced hybrid. With resinous buds that may stick to the wall, the aroma is hash and incense heavy and carries into the flavor profile nicely with additional lemon undertones. It has a speedy high that may push you into full bliss in your body and mind.

The strain tastes delicious and works well for my depression. To the person who gave this strain 1 star, grow up. We're here to review medicine and you're smearing the person who created this strain because it hurts your feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedTalkative
