Wifi Mints
Wifi Mints effects are mostly calming.
Wifi Mints potency is higher THC than average.
Wifi Mints is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, relaxed, and hungry. Wifi Mints has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Wifi Mints, before let us know! Leave a review.
Wifi Mints sensations
Wifi Mints helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
