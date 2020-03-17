ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Willie Berrie
  • Leafly flower of Willie Berrie
Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Willie Berrie

Bred by David McDowell of Nerdie Birdie Farms in Port Townsend, Washington, Willie Berrie is a fruity hybrid that crosses a legacy Oregon Blueberry sativa and SSSC Williams Wonder. Buds are dark green with pale hairs, while the flavor and smell are fruity with bubblegum and sour blueberry notes. The high is uplifting and euphoric, leaving you feeling silly and happy.

Reviews

Avatar for LilRebel1313
Member since 2020
This strain is very uplifting and a smooth balance between head and body. Provides pain relief and relaxation. Also provides calming of the gastrointestinal issues.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Lineage

Willy's Wonder
