Bred by David McDowell of Nerdie Birdie Farms in Port Townsend, Washington, Willie Berrie is a fruity hybrid that crosses a legacy Oregon Blueberry sativa and SSSC Williams Wonder. Buds are dark green with pale hairs, while the flavor and smell are fruity with bubblegum and sour blueberry notes. The high is uplifting and euphoric, leaving you feeling silly and happy.
