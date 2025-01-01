Winter Sunset #4 is a balanced hybrid crafted from the flavorful cross of Dip N Stix × Chimera #3, delivering a terp-rich experience that blends dessert sweetness with floral elegance. Known for its floral, fruity, and spicy aroma, this cultivar offers layers of tropical citrus, creamy sweetness, and subtle herbal warmth, creating a vibrant and memorable nose. The flavor echoes these notes with a smooth, uplifting sweetness and a hint of spice on the exhale. Winter Sunset #4 is celebrated for its calming, anti-anxiety, anti-stress, and pain-relieving effects, providing a soothing body ease paired with a mood-brightening cerebral lift that never overwhelms. Ideal for creative evenings, unwinding after a long day, or settling into a relaxed, feel-good headspace, this strain offers both comfort and clarity. If you've had the opportunity to experience Winter Sunset #4 through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.