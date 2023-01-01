stock photo similar to Chimera 3
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Chimera 3

Chimera 3 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chimera and White Truffle. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Chimera 3 is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Beleaf Cannabis, the average price of Chimera 3 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Chimera 3’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chimera 3, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Chimera 3

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Chimera 3 products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Chimera 3 near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight