Wrank is a potent balanced hybrid (50% indica / 50% sativa) from Ethos Genetics, bred from Strawberry OG Cookies × End Game #3. With THC levels typically ranging from 25–30%+, this strain delivers a bold, complex profile of sweet strawberry, citrus, and red berry layered with heavy gas and pungent funk. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene, contributing to its mix of fruity sweetness, spice, and fuel. The high starts with a euphoric, uplifting cerebral effect that promotes focus and creativity before settling into a calming body relaxation without heavy sedation. Ideal for experienced consumers, Wrank is a go-to for mood elevation, stress relief, and a flavorful, hard-hitting experience. If you've tried this strain, feel free to leave a review!