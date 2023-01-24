Wrecking Ball
Wrecking Ball effects are mostly energizing.
Wrecking Ball potency is higher THC than average.
Wrecking Ball is an indica marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Wrecking Ball - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Wrecking Ball strain effects
Wrecking Ball strain flavors
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
