Hybrid

X18 Pure Pakistani

A Pakistani landrace strain developed by DNA genetics, X18 Pure Pakistani is great for making concentrates. The strain stinks of cheese when flowering, and buds are remarkably dense and drenched in trichomes. When cured, buds take on an acidic and citrus aroma. Depending on the circumstances, the high can very from relaxing to mentally invigorating.

Strain spotlight

