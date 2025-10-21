Outstanding hybrid strain! Yah-y really impressed me. The blend of Wedding Cake x E85 comes through beautifully—it’s become one of my new go-tos. Uplifting, balanced, and smooth enough for any time of day. Flavor-wise, it’s got a creamy sweetness with a touch of gas—super tasty. The buds are dense, frosty, and sticky with trichomes—top-shelf quality. The effects? Happy, chill, and just the right amount of euphoric. Great for staying upbeat without feeling wired. Perfect with a coffee in the morning or winding down in the evening. Big shoutout to Pull Up Deliveries for coming through with this one. Quick, easy, and always on point with the fire. If you haven’t tried Yah-y yet, definitely grab some from them—you won’t be disappointed.