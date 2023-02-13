Z Cap
aka Z Cap Junky
THC 29%CBD —
Z Cap potency is higher THC than average.
Z Cap is a cannabis strain—short for Z Cap Junky. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Z Cap is a cross of Zkittlez x Cap Junky. Z Cap smells like tropical candy coating dank lemon fuel and mint. This high-THC has strong hybrid effects. We're still learning more about Z Cap, so leave a review.
