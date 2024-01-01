stock photo similar to Z Cream
Hybrid

Z Cream

Z Cream is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of Cereal Milk x Zelatti. This strain has a bedazzled, blinged out look of vibrant green buds iced with trichomes; Z Cream reeks of vanilla cream and gasoline zest. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Z Cream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

