Hybrid THC 22%

Zanana

Zanana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawnana and Z Berry. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zanana is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Jungle Boys, the average price of Zanana typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zanana’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zanana, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



