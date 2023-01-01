stock photo similar to Zensation
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Zensation

Zensation is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 25% sativa and 75% indica. Zensation is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by ‘Ministry Of Cannabis Farms’, the average price of Zensation typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zensation’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zensation, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Zensation

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Zensation products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Zensation near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight