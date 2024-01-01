stock photo similar to Zkittlez Glue
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Zkittlez Glue

Zkittlez Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Cali Glue. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Zkittlez Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Zkittlez Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zkittlez Glue’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zkittlez Glue, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Zkittlez Glue

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Zkittlez Glue products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Zkittlez Glue near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight